Uttarakhand: 18 injured as tempo traveller skids off road, falls near bank of Alaknanda river

The tempo carrying 23 people skidded off the road and fell about 250 metres down onto the banks of Alaknanda river.

Published - June 15, 2024 04:25 pm IST - Rudraprayag

PTI
Rescue operation underway after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag, on June 15, 2024.

Rescue operation underway after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag, on June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eighteen people were injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell on the banks of Alaknanda river on Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand in Rudraprayag on Saturday, officials said.

Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that the accident happened around 11 a.m. near Raitoli village.

The tempo carrying 23 people skidded off the road and fell about 250 metres down onto the banks of Alaknanda river, he said.

Mr. Singh said that 18 people have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. As soon as information about the accident was received, relief and rescue teams reached the spot, he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to provide necessary treatment to the injured.

In a post on X, the chief minister said that the local administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team are engaged in relief and rescue operations, and that the injured have been admitted to the nearest medical centre.

Mr. Dhami added that the seriously injured are being sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh by air.

