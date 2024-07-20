Purola abduction case verdict fails to bring closure to Muslims hit by communal tension  

The dozens of Muslims who were forced to leave the Purola town of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, which witnessed communal tension in June last year after two men from the community were arrested for abducting a minor Hindu girl, have returned to the town. But they say the shock and pain still remains, and life will never be the same for them. The pain has been exacerbated by the fact that many of their friends and relatives have moved out of the town permanently.

Almost a year ago, as rumours that two Muslim men kidnapped a minor Hindu girl spread like wildfire in Purola, the police arrested two men within hours - Ubaid Khan and Jitendra Saini. They remained in jail for weeks but were finally acquitted by a court in Uttarkashi in May this year. The acquittal came after the victim informed the court that she was never abducted by anyone and that she gave her earlier statements as instructed by the police.

Quoting from the court order, Halim Beg, the lawyer who represented both the men, said, “The girl told the court that she went to Purola market and was looking for a tailor’s shop. She had asked for help from Ubaid and Saini and the two showed her the shop. The girl stated the two made no attempt to abduct her.”

He rued that the police had invoked Section 366A (inducing a minor to go from anywhere) of the IPC and sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the duo.

While the kidnapping claims fell flat in court a year later, it left Purola on the boil. Calling it a case of Love Jihad, fringe right-wing outfits stuck posters on shops owned by Muslims, asking them to leave or face the consequences. The activists also demanded a complete ban on the entry of Muslims into Purola, a town also close to Yamunotri Temple, one of the four important Hindu shrines in Uttarakhand.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sonu Khan, who runs a garments shop in Purola, said he had to sell his house after the communal tension. Even after a year, the business has never picked up pace, he said.

“Me and my brother Sahil Khan had lived here since birth as my father moved to Uttarkashi in 1975. Only God knows what made everyone turn against us. I had to sell my house fearing that we may have to leave town. I stayed with a relative for some days but later, one of my Hindu friends supported me and offered to keep me in his house. Even now, Hindu customers rarely come to my shop,” says Mr. Sonu.

His brother Mr. Sahil has since moved to Vikas Nagar, 110 km away, and started a mobile repair shop to earn a living. “I don’t think I will ever be able to go back to that town. The rally taken out by my own Hindu friends against my community will haunt me forever,” says Mr. Sahil.

Mr. Sonu, father of two daughters aged three and six, has sent the elder girl to Mr. Sahil’s house to study. In Purola, he struggles to even pay the rent to his shop and house, as sales have dwindled.

“We were not even allowed to offer Id namaz in Purola after that incident”, says Mohammed Farukh, who runs a bike repair shop in Purola. He says several people who had left the town amid the turmoil returned earlier this year but they are all struggling to earn a living as business has been badly hit.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Jahid, who used to run two garment shops in Purola, has permanently moved to Dehradun and decided to never return.

While the Muslim community in Purola tries to pick up the pieces, Mr. Ubaid is still in a state of shock, says one of his relatives.

“His family had a furniture shop in Purola which they had to sell hurriedly. They couldn’t even get 20% of the value of the shop and its stock. His brother had to run from pillar to post to fight his case and now, the family is trying to set up another business for him in Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh,” he says.

Mr. Saini too has moved to Bijnor, says his advocate SP Nautiyal. “His family had to take loan to fight the case which fell flat. It all appears to be a planned conspiracy against the two men,” he said.

