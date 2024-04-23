GIFT a SubscriptionGift
President Murmu on two-day Uttarakhand visit from April 23, to attend Ganga aarti in Rishikesh

President Murmu will also attend the fourth convocation of AIIMS-Rishikesh on April 23

April 23, 2024 04:28 am | Updated 04:28 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Droupadi Murmu. File photo

Droupadi Murmu. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day tour of Uttarakhand from Tuesday, during which she will attend Ganga aarti in Rishikesh and other programmes, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Murmu will also attend the fourth convocation of AIIMS-Rishikesh on Tuesday, it said on Monday.

"On the same evening, she will attend the Ganga aarti in Rishikesh," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the president will grace the convocation ceremony of officer trainees of the Indian Forest Service (2022 batch) at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun, it added.

