PM Modi in Uttarakhand urges voters to make BJP ‘stronger’

April 02, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 began the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttarakhand by addressing a rally in Rudrapur, which is part of the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency.

“The prince of the royal family of Congress has announced that if the country elects Modi Government for the third time, it will be on fire. Those who ruled the country for 60 years, remained out of power for 10 years, are now talking about setting the country on fire,” he said in a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi.

The Prime Minister added that whenever he comes to the holy land of Uttarakhand, he feels very blessed. “Congress is so engrossed in appeasement that it can never think of the national interest. It is this Congress which promotes infiltrators. But when BJP, through CAA, gives Indian citizenship to those who believe in India,” he said.

State Minister Saurabh Bahuguna and Pradesh BJP general secretary Khilendra Chaudhry are the conveners for the PM’s poll rally, State BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is among the party’s 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls has been holding roadshows and addressing public meetings in support of the party candidates for over a week now but campaigning is likely to gather momentum with the PM’s Rudrapur rally.

Just a day after the PM’s rally, BJP president J.P. Nadda will begin his tour of the State during which he will address public meetings in Pithoragarh under the reserved Almora Lok Sabha seat and Vikasnagar under the Tehri Garhwal constituency. On April 4, Mr. Nadda will hold a roadshow in Haridwar.

Polling to the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will be held in the first phase on April 19.

(With PTI inputs)

