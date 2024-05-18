ADVERTISEMENT

Personally overseeing steps to combat forest fires, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary tells Supreme Court

Published - May 18, 2024 03:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

Bench asks Chief Secretary to meet with Solicitor General and the court’s own amicus curiae to work out the modalities to resolve the problem of forest fires, which had recently claimed five lives in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Firefighters try to control a fire that broke out in a forest in Nainital district on May 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday recorded the assurance given by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi that she and her fellow officers were personally looking into efforts to prevent and combat forest fires in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta asked the Chief Secretary to meet with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the court’s own amicus curiae to work out the modalities to resolve the problem of forest fires, which had recently claimed five lives in Uttarakhand.

The burning hills of Uttarakhand

In the previous hearing, the court had decided to examine if the Uttarakhand government had adopted a “lackadaisical” approach to dousing forest fires.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench had asked the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary to be present in court on May 17 to explain the level of preparedness of the State in the face of forest fires.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The issues which were highlighted in the hearing included the release of only a little over ₹3.10 crore by the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority for 2023-24 when the Centre had allotted ₹9.13 crore; the alleged diversion of forest officials and fire personnel for election work; vacancies in the Forest department; measures taken to prevent the burning of pine needles and efforts taken so far to release the State Disaster Management Fund.

Praying for rain in Uttarakhand

The State had maintained that only .1% of the wildlife cover had been on fire though reports claimed 40% of Uttarakhand was ablaze.

It had said the forest fires were caused solely by humans. The State had maintained a high level of vigilance. The government counsel said there had been 398 incidents of forest fires since November 2023. The State had registered 350 criminal cases and 62 people had been named in them. The punishment, if found guilty, is up to two years’ imprisonment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

fire / Uttarakhand

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US