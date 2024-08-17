GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kedarnath trek route repaired, reopened for pilgrims after 15-day closure

The 19-km long route which was blocked at 29 places by landslide debris was restored on August 16

Published - August 17, 2024 04:58 pm IST - Dehradun

PTI
Around 260 labourers worked day and night to repair and reopen the route for pilgrims, File

Around 260 labourers worked day and night to repair and reopen the route for pilgrims, File | Photo Credit: PTI

The trek route to Kedarnath which was heavily damaged by landslides triggered by heavy rain on the night of July 31 has been repaired and reopened for pilgrims after a 15-day closure.

The 19-km long route which was blocked at 29 places by landslide debris was restored on Friday (August 16, 2024), officials said.

“Around 260 labourers worked day and night to repair and reopen the route for pilgrims,” they said.

“The route has been repaired now except for a couple of spots where security personnel are helping the pilgrims cross the road,” they added.

A series of landslides had occurred along the route after heavy rain lashed the area on July 31 leaving thousands of pilgrims stranded.

Aided by the Indian Air Force and private helicopters more than 11,000 pilgrims stranded at places along the route, including Bhimbali and Lincholi, were evacuated to safety by SDRF, NDRF, and police personnel during a rescue operation that lasted nearly a week.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally monitored the entire rescue operation visiting the rain-hit areas of Rudraprayag district several times during the operation.

