Kedarnath Shaila Rani Rawat MLA passes away

Updated - July 10, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 03:45 pm IST - Dehradun

BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat was being treated for a backbone injury and was on ventilator support at the hospital for the last few days

PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays last respect to the mortal remains of BJP MLA from Kedarnath Shaila Rani in Dehradun. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP MLA from Kedarnath ,Shaila Rani Rawat died at a private hospital in Dehradun late on July 9 night. She was 68.

Shaila Rani Rawat was on ventilator support at the hospital for the last few days. She was being treated for a backbone injury.

Shaila Rani Rawat won the Kedarnath seat to make it to the Uttarakhand Assembly for the first time in 2012 on a Congress ticket. She lost the seat in 2017 but won it again in 2022 on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

She was among the many Congress MLAs, who had rebelled against former chief minister Harish Rawat in 2016 and joined the BJP.

Condoling her death, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it was an irretrievable loss for both the BJP and the people of the State.

She will always be remembered for the dedication with which she served the people of her constituency, Mr. Dhami said in a post on X.

He also laid a wreath on her body, which was kept at the BJP's State office here for people to pay their last respects.

