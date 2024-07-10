GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kedarnath Shaila Rani Rawat MLA passes away

BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat was being treated for a backbone injury and was on ventilator support at the hospital for the last few days

Updated - July 10, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 03:45 pm IST - Dehradun

PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays last respect to the mortal remains of BJP MLA from Kedarnath Shaila Rani in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays last respect to the mortal remains of BJP MLA from Kedarnath Shaila Rani in Dehradun. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP MLA from Kedarnath ,Shaila Rani Rawat died at a private hospital in Dehradun late on July 9 night. She was 68.

Shaila Rani Rawat was on ventilator support at the hospital for the last few days. She was being treated for a backbone injury.

Shaila Rani Rawat won the Kedarnath seat to make it to the Uttarakhand Assembly for the first time in 2012 on a Congress ticket. She lost the seat in 2017 but won it again in 2022 on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

She was among the many Congress MLAs, who had rebelled against former chief minister Harish Rawat in 2016 and joined the BJP.

Condoling her death, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it was an irretrievable loss for both the BJP and the people of the State.

She will always be remembered for the dedication with which she served the people of her constituency, Mr. Dhami said in a post on X.

He also laid a wreath on her body, which was kept at the BJP's State office here for people to pay their last respects.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / death / bjp

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.