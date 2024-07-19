In a first, Uttarakhand HC allows protection to an interfaith live-in couple if they register under UCC Law

In a first of its own kind of judgement after Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law came into force, the Nainital High Court allowed protection to an interfaith live-in couple by providing that if they apply for registration under the aforesaid Act within 48 hours.

The HC’s judgement, delivered on July 18, came while hearing of a petition filed by a 26-year-old Hindu woman and 21-year old Muslim Man who were living together for sometime. The couple claimed that parents and brother of one of the petitioners were extending threats to them. The duo currently lives in Dehradun.

During the arguments, the counsel representing Uttarakhand state submitted in the HC that under Section 378(1) of the recently enforced UCC states that live-in partners residing in the State, whether they are residents of Uttarakhand or not, shall be obligatory to submit a statement of live-in relationship under sub-section (1) of section 381 to the Registrar within whose jurisdiction they are so living.

And that failure to do so may result in a jail sentence, fine, or both.

Bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit, hence disposed the petition saying that, “.... if petitioners apply for registration under the aforesaid Act within 48 hours, the SHO, PS Dalanwala, Dehradun shall provide adequate protection to petitioners for a period of six weeks to ensure that no harm is caused to them from the private respondents or any other person acting on their behest.”

Speaking to The Hindu, advocate Mohad Matlub, who represented the couple said that the petitions challenging the UCC is pending before the supreme court. He added that article 21 of the constitution, “Protection of Life and Personal Liberty” ensures that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.

“I cannot comment on the court’s judgement but as promised, my clients had applied for registration at the marriage registrar’s office who has currently refused to entertain the same citing some technical reasons,” he added.

