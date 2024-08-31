A snag-hit helicopter being towed to Gauchar for repairs by an MI-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force crashed in the hills near Kedarnath on Saturday (August 31, 2024) morning.

There were no casualties as the helicopter that crashed was unoccupied, Rudraprayag’s District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey said.

Watch | A helicopter being airlifted by an MI-17 chopper of the defence forces crashed in the hills near #Kedarnath on Saturday morning after the towing rope snapped mid-air.



📹PTI



Read here: https://t.co/VeDNaLcFbwpic.twitter.com/znxqB2nK0V — The Hindu (@the_hindu) August 31, 2024

The helicopter belonged to Crystal Aviation Pvt Ltd and had been lying in disuse since its emergency landing in Kedarnath on May 24 after developing a technical snag, he said.

In the May 24 emergency landing by the helicopter, all seven people on board, including pilgrims, escaped unhurt.

It was being taken to Gauchar for repairs on Saturday morning by an MI-17 helicopter which began to go off balance over Lincholi.

Sensing trouble, the pilot of the MI-17 dropped the snag-hit chopper at a vacant spot so that there was no human casualty, Chaubey said.

There was no passenger or luggage in the crashed helicopter.

A rescue team reached the spot as soon as information was received. The team is inspecting the situation, the official said.

Authorities have appealed to people not to spread any rumours about the helicopter crash.