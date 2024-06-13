Four forest department staff die while dousing fire in Uttarakhand

Four Forest department employees died while dousing fire in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Thursday. Four others were severely injured and were moved to hospital.

According to the information, a Forest department vehicle caught fire in the Binsar wildlife sanctuary, Almora, around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday (June 13). On information, Forest department employees and PRD jawans took a vehicle to reach the spot.

“Their vehicle caught fire. Four of them died before they could jump out of the vehicle, while others got injured,” said a communique from the State government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the families of deceased.

“In this hour of grief, the entire Uttarakhand government stands with the families of the forest workers. I have instructed the officials to immediately airlift the four forest workers who were injured to Haldwani Base Hospital or to AIIMS Rishikesh,” he added.

Those who died were Forest Beat Officer of Binsar Range, Trilok Singh Mehta (40), a daily wage labourer Diwan Ram (35) who was assisting the Forest department in controlling forest fires, fire watcher Karan Arya (21) and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) Jawan Puran Singh (50).

Almora has witnessed the highest number of deaths in forest fire incidents during the ongoing season. On May 3, 2024, two couples died after getting caught in forest fire in Syunrakot village in Almora.

Uttarakhand has witnessed 1,220 forest fire incidents in this season, which started from November 2023. As many as 1,675 hectares of forest land was gutted in the fire this year and 10 people have lost their lives.

