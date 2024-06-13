GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four forest department staff die while dousing fire in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the families of deceased

Published - June 13, 2024 11:36 pm IST - New Delhi:

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Almora has witnessed the highest number of deaths in forest fires in 2024. File 

Almora has witnessed the highest number of deaths in forest fires in 2024. File  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Four Forest department employees died while dousing fire in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Thursday. Four others were severely injured and were moved to hospital.

According to the information, a Forest department vehicle caught fire in the Binsar wildlife sanctuary, Almora, around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday (June 13). On information, Forest department employees and PRD jawans took a vehicle to reach the spot.

The burning hills of Uttarakhand

“Their vehicle caught fire. Four of them died before they could jump out of the vehicle, while others got injured,” said a communique from the State government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the families of deceased.

“In this hour of grief, the entire Uttarakhand government stands with the families of the forest workers. I have instructed the officials to immediately airlift the four forest workers who were injured to Haldwani Base Hospital or to AIIMS Rishikesh,” he added.

Uttarakhand wildfires flare up again after brief lull

Those who died were Forest Beat Officer of Binsar Range, Trilok Singh Mehta (40), a daily wage labourer Diwan Ram (35) who was assisting the Forest department in controlling forest fires, fire watcher Karan Arya (21) and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) Jawan Puran Singh (50).

Almora has witnessed the highest number of deaths in forest fire incidents during the ongoing season. On May 3, 2024, two couples died after getting caught in forest fire in Syunrakot village in Almora.

Uttarakhand has witnessed 1,220 forest fire incidents in this season, which started from November 2023. As many as 1,675 hectares of forest land was gutted in the fire this year and 10 people have lost their lives.

Related Topics

fire / Uttarakhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.