Five killed as 22-member trekking group loses way in Uttarakhand

Five persons were killed after a 22-member group, which had gone for trekking to Sahastra Tal in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, lost its way due to bad weather. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been deployed to rescue the surviving members of the expedition group among which 13 were rescued till late Wednesday evening (June 5.)

ADVERTISEMENT

District Magistrate (DM), Uttarkashi, Meharban Singh Bisht said the trekking group was from Karnataka and it had three guides from Uttarkashi’s trekking agency, Himalayan View Tracking. They started their expedition to Sahastra Tal on May 29 and were supposed to return to the district on June 7.

The agency had sent information about the trekkers getting lost in their way back on June 4. Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police were rushed for rescue. Sahastra Tal, located at an altitude of about 4,100-4,400 metres, is a group of seven lakes on a mountain peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The seniormost member of the group was 71-year-old Asha Sudhakar who died in the incident. Other deceased are Sindhu Vakekalam (44), Sujatha Mangurwadi (52), Vinayak Mangurwadi (55) and Chitra Praneeth (48),” said Mr. Bisht.

The DM said that among the 13 rescued trekkers, nine were fine and were deported to Dehradun after primary health check-up. One of the trekkers was sent to a higher healthcare centre while others were sent to the base camp in Uttarkashi from where they would be sent to their homes.

Joint effort

The government said teams of the Disaster Management department along with the Forest department launched a search-and-rescue operation on Wednesday morning. A joint team of the IAF and a private chopper were engaged for aerial rescue of the trekkers. Teams of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) and the ITBP also helped in the rescue operation, which was briefly halted due to bad weather.

In October 2022, 25 people had died in Uttarkashi’s Draupadi Ka Danda trek after a group of 34 trainees of the NIM and seven instructors of the premier climbing institution were hit by an avalanche.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.