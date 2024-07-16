‘Do not impose decisions, respect cadre,’ Tirath Singh Rawat says in Uttarakhand BJP meet

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Tirath Singh Rawat, said that decisions within the party should be taken after consulting everyone and must not be imposed. He made his comments as part of a speech at the party’s working committee meet in Dehradun on Monday.

“Do not impose,” Mr. Rawat said from the stage while praising how lower level party workers are working hard in the field which is why the BJP has secured all five seats in the Lok Sabha polls for the third consecutive time in 2024.

Mr. Rawat was made the CM of Uttarakhand in March 2021 after Trivendra Singh Rawat was made to resign by the party leadership in Delhi. Mr. Tirath Rawat could not continue on the post for even six months as the party had decided to bring in Pushkar Singh Dhami as the CM instead.

Without naming anyone, Mr. Rawat cautioned the senior leaders of the party that they must not behave behave holier than thou as no one knows what destiny hold in its wake.

“None of us are netas or big people.... we are all just office bearers... today its us who hold posts tomorrow it can be anyone of you. Who knows when those sitting in the last row in the auditorium take over the seats on the stage and those on stage go to the last row,” Mr. Rawat who received round of applauds from the party workers said.

Echoing similar worlds like Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who recently said that organisation is bigger than government, Mr. Rawat said that no one should forget the small party workers who toil with public, in the field.

“The worker has been working hard. That’s why we say here [in the BJP] that the party worker is the real leader,” he added.

In the meeting, in which recently held Lok Sabha and assembly byelections were discussed, BJP chief of Uttarakhand Mahendra Bhatt said that ticket distribution was one of the reasons why party lost both seats in the byelection.

“We lost Manglour and Badrinath Assembly seats but our party workers have done their best on both these places. I want to thank them for their efforts.... the MLAs from other parties who joined us during Lok Sabha election were promised tickets by the party. We fulfilled our promise... but something went wrong in this and I will find out what was it,” Mr. Bhatt said.

To mention, the BJP had fielded a three time MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari from the Badrinath Assembly seat in the byelections that were held earlier this month. The byelection had been necessitated as Mr. Bhandari had switched to the BJP in March following his resignation as a Congress MLA.

