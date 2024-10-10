ADVERTISEMENT

Dehradun Police arrest two men for spitting in saucepan before selling tea to customers

Published - October 10, 2024 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

The action came on the complaint filed by one Himanshu Bishnoi who provided police a video, which was made by him during his visit to Mussorie Library Chowk last week

The Hindu Bureau

Dehradun Police on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) arrested two men for allegedly spitting in a saucepan before selling tea to customers in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

The action came on the complaint filed by one Himanshu Bishnoi who provided police a video, which was made by him during his visit to Mussorie Library Chowk last week. In the video, two young men, who were selling tea near the road crossing were seen spitting in the tea pot repeatedly before making the brew.

An FIR was filed against the two youth under Sections 196 (1) (B) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentionally insulting someone with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A communique from the police says that the accused tried to incite people by hurting their religious sentiments along with playing with their health which is why it was important to quickly act in the matter.

The police teams verified the identities of the accused persons who were found to be Naushad Ali and Hasan Ali, from Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

