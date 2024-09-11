Communal tension in Dehradun after girl accuses shopkeeper of harassment

Communal tension prevailed in Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand, for the past two days after a student alleged misbehaviour by a shopkeeper belonging to a minority community. Right-wing groups kept the city’s biggest market shut on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) and the police detained over 120 shopkeepers to verify their credentials.

According to the police, the girl informed her family members that an employee of a shoe shop in the busy Paltan market misbehaved with her on September 7. On a complaint by the girl’s father, a case was lodged against the worker, Mohd Umer, under sections pertaining to sexual assault of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) . The accused, working in Dehradun for the past few years, hails from Bijnor district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested on September 8 and is currently in judicial custody.

Verification drive

As the accused hailed from the minority community, right-wing groups staged a protest in the market and demanded verification of all the shopkeepers and their employees. The police undertook a verification drive following which over 120 shopkeepers were detained and their documents checked.

Superintendent of Police (SP-City) Pramod Kumar told The Hindu that among the detained shopkeepers, many were locals while the rest were from various districts of U.P. “We have asked all the outsiders to get a letter of verification from their local police station, and then they can work in the city. We have given them three to four days to bring the documents,” added the official.

Appeal for peace

To maintain law and order in the capital, a team of the district administration and the police held a meeting with both the parties and urged them to maintain peace. SSP Ajai Singh said criminals had no caste or religion. Strict action would be taken against those who took law in their own hands, he said.

“During the discussion, some suggestions were given by both the parties to improve the arrangements in the main market. They included patrolling by women police personnel and increasing the number of CCTV cameras,” a communique from the City Police stated.