Clash erupts at Dehradun railway station over minor girl's interfaith relationship, case registered against "unknown miscreants"

A tense situation unfolded at Dehradun Railway Station on Thursday (September 26, 2024) night as members of two communities clashed, leading to stone pelting and vandalism of vehicles.

According to the information received from Dehradun police, the incident involved a minor girl hailing from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh who had arrived at the railway station and a local man from a different faith.

A spat escalated after a crowd gathered and led to arguments resulting in stone pelting and vandalism of vehicles. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) detained the pair for questioning on Thursday (September 26).

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that a missing person report had been filed for the girl in Badaun. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said, “The ground police team of RPF and GRP got suspicious and brought them for questioning. it was found that the minor girl had come from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh and she had called her friend to meet her. The police also found that a missing report had been filed in Badaun for the girl and the police team was reaching based on the location,”.

Police arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd. They have also registered a case against unidentified individuals involved in the unrest.

“Upon interrogation, it was found that it was a matter related todifferent communities. Following this, some people gathered and got into an argument. Police reached the spot. There were also attempts at stone pelting and some vehicles were also vandalised,” Dehradun SSP said.

”The police took the situation under control and a case has been registered against unknown persons a the Kotwali Nagar police station,” the Dehradun SSP said.