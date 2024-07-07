ADVERTISEMENT

Char Dham Yatra put on hold in view of heavy rain alert

Updated - July 07, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 05:08 pm IST - Dehradun

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said it has been decided to postpone the Yatra for the safety of pilgrims

PTI

Devotees throng the Kedarnath Temple during the ‘Char Dham Yatra’ in Rudraprayag district, Thursday, May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Char Dham yatra was temporarily suspended on July 7 in view of the weather department's prediction of heavy to very heavy rains in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand on July 7-8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said it has been decided to postpone the Yatra for the safety of pilgrims.

Massive avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar near Kedarnath Dham

In view of the weather department's prediction of heavy rains in Garhwal division on July 7-8, all devotees are urged not to start for the Char Dham yatra beyond Rishikesh on July 7, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who have already proceeded on the pilgrimage should wait wherever they are until the weather clears to resume their onward journey, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Heavy rains in various parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days has triggered landslides in the hills with the highway going to Badrinath blocked at a number of points by the rubble falling from the hills.

In Frames | In fear of freak weather

Two pilgrims from Hyderabad were killed on July 6 after being hit by boulders falling from the hillside in the wake of a landslide near Chatwapeepal area of Karnaprayag in Chamoli district. They were returning from Badrinath on a motorcycle when they met with the accident.

The rivers of Uttarakhand are also in spate with the Alaknanda flowing near the danger mark at Vishnu Prayag near Joshimath. The Alaknanda merges with Dhauli Ganga at Vishnu Prayag.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US