Char Dham Yatra put on hold in view of heavy rain alert

In view of the weather department's prediction of heavy rains in Garhwal division on July 7-8, all devotees are urged not to start for the Char Dham yatra beyond Rishikesh on July 7, he said.
Those who have already proceeded on the pilgrimage should wait wherever they are until the weather clears to resume their onward journey, he said.
Heavy rains in various parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days has triggered landslides in the hills with the highway going to Badrinath blocked at a number of points by the rubble falling from the hills.
Billboard tragedy: A giant hoarding collapsed after a storm at Ghatkopar in Mumbai on May 13. It took away 17 lives and left at least 75 injured. Investigation revealed that the hoarding was erected on a weak foundation and had flouted standards.
In action: Rescue teams look for survivors at a stone quarry that collapsed following torrential rain brought by Cyclone Remal in Aizawl on May 28.
Flash flood: The Old Courtallam falls in Tenkasi of Tamil Nadu saw a heavy overflow following rain on May 17.
Soaked to the skin: Women hazard crossing a road in pouring rain in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on June 3.
Showers of blessings: A family braves the deluge to offer prayers at the Aluva Shiva Temple in Kochi on June 27.
Left stranded: Tourists being evacuated in rain-hit Sikkim's Chungthang in Mangan district, on June 18.
Terminal mishap: Restoration and relief work under way after the collapse of a canopy at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport after rain lashed New Delhi on June 28. One person was killed and five were injured.
On duty: A mechanic repairs a two-wheeler under an umbrella held by his wife during rain in Chennai on June 25.
Monsoon magic: While the rain can bring destruction, they also serve to showcase Nature in all its beauty.
Two pilgrims from Hyderabad were killed on July 6 after being hit by boulders falling from the hillside in the wake of a landslide near Chatwapeepal area of Karnaprayag in Chamoli district. They were returning from Badrinath on a motorcycle when they met with the accident.
The rivers of Uttarakhand are also in spate with the Alaknanda flowing near the danger mark at Vishnu Prayag near Joshimath. The Alaknanda merges with Dhauli Ganga at Vishnu Prayag.