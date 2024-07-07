GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Char Dham Yatra put on hold in view of heavy rain alert

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said it has been decided to postpone the Yatra for the safety of pilgrims

Updated - July 07, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 05:08 pm IST - Dehradun

PTI
Devotees throng the Kedarnath Temple during the ‘Char Dham Yatra’ in Rudraprayag district, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Devotees throng the Kedarnath Temple during the ‘Char Dham Yatra’ in Rudraprayag district, Thursday, May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Char Dham yatra was temporarily suspended on July 7 in view of the weather department's prediction of heavy to very heavy rains in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand on July 7-8.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said it has been decided to postpone the Yatra for the safety of pilgrims.

Massive avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar near Kedarnath Dham

In view of the weather department's prediction of heavy rains in Garhwal division on July 7-8, all devotees are urged not to start for the Char Dham yatra beyond Rishikesh on July 7, he said.

Those who have already proceeded on the pilgrimage should wait wherever they are until the weather clears to resume their onward journey, he said.

Heavy rains in various parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days has triggered landslides in the hills with the highway going to Badrinath blocked at a number of points by the rubble falling from the hills.

In Frames | In fear of freak weather
1/3

Two pilgrims from Hyderabad were killed on July 6 after being hit by boulders falling from the hillside in the wake of a landslide near Chatwapeepal area of Karnaprayag in Chamoli district. They were returning from Badrinath on a motorcycle when they met with the accident.

The rivers of Uttarakhand are also in spate with the Alaknanda flowing near the danger mark at Vishnu Prayag near Joshimath. The Alaknanda merges with Dhauli Ganga at Vishnu Prayag.

Related Topics

Dehradun / Uttarakhand / rains / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.