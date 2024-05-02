GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Case filed in Uttarakhand court against Patanjali Ayurved

Based on complaint by Kannur-based RTI activist and ophthalmologist K.V. Babu with the Prime Minister’s office in January

May 02, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

A S Jayanth
A S Jayanth

The Uttarakhand State Drug Licensing Authority has filed a case in a Haridwar court against Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharmacy, which markets its products, for placing misleading advertisements in the media showing scant regard for official warnings.

This follows a complaint lodged by Kannur-based RTI activist and ophthalmologist K.V. Babu with the Prime Minister’s office in January, which was redirected to the Uttarakhand authority. Dr. Babu had pointed out that Patanjali Ayurved was found to have placed misleading advertisements in December 2023 despite promising the Supreme Court in November 2023 that it would not violate any law, especially those related to advertising or branding of its products.

According to the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, “no person shall take any part in the publication of any advertisement referring to any drug in terms which suggest or are calculated to lead to the use of that drug for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of any disease, disorder or condition specified in the Schedule, or any other disease, disorder or condition [by whatsoever name called] which may be specified in the rules made under the Act.”

In an RTI reply to Dr. Babu on April 23, Mithilesh Kumar, Joint Director, Uttarakhand State Drug Licensing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani Services, said that a case had been filed against the operators of the pharmacy in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Haridwar, on April 16. Also, the authority suspended the manufacturing licences of 14 products of Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharmacy under Rule 159(1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, on April 15. They are ‘Swasari Gold’, ‘Swasari Vati, Bronchom’, ‘Swasari Pravahi’, ‘Swasari Avaleh’, ‘Mukta Vati Extra Power’, ‘Lipidom’, ‘Bp Grit’, ‘Madhugrit’, ‘Madhunashini Vati Extra Power’, ‘Livamrit Advance’, ‘Livogrit’, ‘Eyegrit Gold’, and ‘Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop’.

Mr. Kumar also pointed out that complaints had also been filed by the Union AYUSH Ministry against the company. Even after issuing warnings, misleading advertisements related to certain medicines had been made by the said pharmacies and the orders given by the State Drug Licensing Authority under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act were being disregarded. The company may file an appeal against the suspension with the Uttarakhand government in three months.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.