Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Three women dead, 24 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

According to police, the bus, which was going towards Uttarkashi from Gangotri with 27 pilgrims, went out of the driver's control, broke the crash barrier and fell into the gorge.

Published - June 12, 2024 10:16 am IST - Uttarkashi

PTI
A file picture (fore representational purpose) of an accident on Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand.

A file picture (fore representational purpose) of an accident on Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand. | Photo Credit: ANI

Three women died while 24 were injured when a bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a gorge near Gangnani on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand, police said on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

According to them, the incident occurred 50 km from Gangnani on Tuesday night. The bus went out of the driver's control, broke the crash barrier, fell into the gorge and got stuck on a tree before it could hit the bottom, police officials said.

The bus was going towards Uttarkashi from Gangotri with 27 pilgrims, a police officer said, adding rescue and relief work began promptly and the injured were sent to Uttarkashi District Hospital and Bhatwadi Health Centre.

The deceased have been identified as Deepa Tiwari, a resident of Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, Neema Teda and Meena Rekwal, both residents of Haldwani, police said.

At this same place in 2010, a truck fell into a gorge, killing 27 kanwariyas, while in 2023, seven pilgrims died in a bus accident here.

