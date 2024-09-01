GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP suspends block chief in Uttarakhand booked for rape of minor

Bhagwat Bora, the BJP chief for the Salt block in Almora, stands accused of raping a 14-year-old girl while she was out grazing goats, and then threatening her family; misuse of power, says Congress

Published - September 01, 2024 03:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Illustration for representational purpose only.

Illustration for representational purpose only.

The BJP on Saturday suspended its block chief from Almora in Uttarakhand, after he was booked for the rape of a 14-year-old girl. The Congress held Statewide protests attacking the ruling party for its record on crimes against women.

Bhagwat Bora, the BJP chief in the Salt block, will remain suspended from the party and his position until he is acquitted in the rape case, according to a letter sent by Lila Bisht, BJP president in Ranikhet

An FIR lodged by the revenue police accuses Mr. Bora of raping the minor when she was grazing goats outdoors. After the victim’s family decided to lodge a complaint, the BJP leader threatened them with dire consequences, the complaint says.

Misuse of power: Congress

Calling Mr. Bora’s alleged actions a ‘misuse of power’, Congress State vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said that women are continuously being attacked in Uttarakhand by BJP office-bearers and their kin. Saying the ruling party was anti-women, Mr. Dhasmana recalled the case of Ankita Bhandari, who was killed by Pulkit Arya, a BJP leader’s son, and his friends in September 2022.

“The BJP government does everything to save its people rather getting justice for the women,” said Mr. Dhasmana, who burnt an effigy of the BJP government and staged a protest at Delhradun’s Gandhi Park on Saturday.

The Congress also claimed that BJP members were involved in a couple of rape cases in Haridwar over the past few months, accusing the government of delayed action in cases related to crimes against women.

The Opposition party held protests under the leadership of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and State president Karan Mahara in Roorkee, while MLA Sumit Hridyesh led demonstrations in Haldwani.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.