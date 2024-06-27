BJP minority morcha leader booked for rape, murder of minor; party expels him

Uttarakhand police have booked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority morcha leader in connection with rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Haridwar. A nominated member of the Other Backward Classes Commission of BJP, Aditya Raj Saini, the main accused, has also been expelled from the party after the incident came to light.

According to the police, the girl had gone missing on Sunday. The family called on her mobile phone which was picked by the BJP leader who told the family that the girl was with him. After that the phone was switched off, the victim’s mother said in her complaint to the police.

The minor’s body was found along the highway in the Bahadrabad area on Tuesday. Her mother alleged that she was gangraped by the BJP leader and his accomplice, Amir Saini, before being murdered.

“On the complaint of victim’s mother, we have booked the two men for gang rape, murder and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code along with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Superintendent of Police (SP) City, S.K. Singh, told The Hindu.

The officer confirmed that no arrest has been made in the case so far and interrogation with the people associated with the case is going-on.

