GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP minority morcha leader booked for rape, murder of minor; party expels him

The victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was gangraped by the BJP leader Aditya Raj Saini and his accomplice Amir Saini before being murdered.

Published - June 27, 2024 12:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
The minor’s body was found along the highway in the Bahadrabad area on June 25. (File photo used for representational purpose only.)

The minor’s body was found along the highway in the Bahadrabad area on June 25. (File photo used for representational purpose only.)

Uttarakhand police have booked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority morcha leader in connection with rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Haridwar. A nominated member of the Other Backward Classes Commission of BJP, Aditya Raj Saini, the main accused, has also been expelled from the party after the incident came to light.

According to the police, the girl had gone missing on Sunday. The family called on her mobile phone which was picked by the BJP leader who told the family that the girl was with him. After that the phone was switched off, the victim’s mother said in her complaint to the police.

The minor’s body was found along the highway in the Bahadrabad area on Tuesday. Her mother alleged that she was gangraped by the BJP leader and his accomplice, Amir Saini, before being murdered.

“On the complaint of victim’s mother, we have booked the two men for gang rape, murder and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code along with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Superintendent of Police (SP) City, S.K. Singh, told The Hindu.

The officer confirmed that no arrest has been made in the case so far and interrogation with the people associated with the case is going-on.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / Haridwar / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.