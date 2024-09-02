ADVERTISEMENT

Banbhoolpura violence: Uttarakhand HC asks 'mastermind' to approach division bench for bail

Published - September 02, 2024 06:25 pm IST - Nainital

On February 8, municipal authorities in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, demolished a mosque and a madrasa claiming they were illegal structures, triggering violence and riots

PTI

A single-judge bench of Uttarakhand High Court on Monday (September 1, 2024) disposed of the bail petition of Abdul Malik, the alleged mastermind of Banbhoolpura violencet. | Photo Credit: PTI

A single-judge bench of Uttarakhand High Court on Monday (September 1, 2024) disposed of the bail petition of Abdul Malik, the alleged mastermind of Banbhoolpura violence, asking him to approach a division Bench of the high court as it is a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On August 30, after hearing the bail application of Mr. Malik, the single bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani had reserved the decision on the legal question whether this case will be heard by a single bench or a division bench.

It had said this decision will not interfere with the issue as to whether bail will be granted or not.

While disposing of the bail petition, Justice Maithani gave permission to the petitioner to file an appeal before a division bench.

Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand High Court grants bail to 50 persons due to ‘delayed’, ‘sluggish’ probe by police

During the hearing of the case, it was argued by the prosecution that the UAPA has been imposed in the case, hence a division Bench should hear the case.

However, on behalf of the accused, it was said that the case is being investigated by the regular police and hence it can be heard by a single Bench.

Mr. Malik is said to be the mastermind of the violence that broke out in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on February 8 over the demolition of an "illegally" constructed madrasa on encroached land and a structure within its precincts to offer namaz.

The violence had left a total of six people dead and more than a hundred including police personnel and journalists injured.

