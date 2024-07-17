GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman hits back at Swami Avimukteshwaranand on disappearance of 228 kg of gold from temple

Ajendra Ajay said that instead of making statements, Swami Avimukteshwaranand should approach the competent authority and demand an inquiry, or he can go to the Supreme Court or High Court and file a petition if he has evidence.

Published - July 17, 2024 12:48 pm IST - Dehradun (Uttarakhand)

Swami Avimukteshwaranand. File

Swami Avimukteshwaranand. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay responded on July 17 to allegations made by Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, who claimed that 228 kg of gold were stolen from the Kedarnath Temple.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Mr. Ajay said Swami Avimukteshwaranand's statements regarding the disappearance of gold in Kedarnath Dham are very unfortunate. He urged the Shankaracharya to present the facts.

"The statement made by Swami Avimukteshwaranand regarding the disappearance of gold in Kedarnath Dham is very unfortunate, and I would like to request him, and also challenge him, to bring out the facts," Mr. Ajay said.

Ajendra Ajay added that instead of making statements, Swami Avimukteshwaranand should approach the competent authority and demand an inquiry, or he can go to the Supreme Court or High Court and file a petition if he has evidence."

“He should go before the competent authority and demand an inquiry, and if he doesn’t trust them, he should go to the Supreme Court or High Court, file a petition, and ask for an inquiry if he has evidence,” Mr. Ajay stated.

The Temple Committee chairman further mentioned that the Shankaracharya doesn't have the right to harm the dignity of Kedarnath Dham. He suggested that if Swami Avimukteshwaranand is acting to further a political agenda, it is very unfortunate."

“He doesn’t have the right to hurt the dignity of Kedarnath Dham or create controversy over it. If he is doing this just to protest, create controversies, and further the agenda of Congress, it is very unfortunate,” Mr. Ajay added.

Uddhav Thackeray ‘victim of betrayal’, says Shankaracharya

On Monday, July 15, Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleged that 228 kg of gold was missing from Kedarnath. "There is a gold scam in Kedarnath; why is that issue not raised? After doing a scam there, now Kedarnath will be built in Delhi? And then there will be another scam. 228 kg of gold is missing from Kedarnath; no inquiry has started. Who is responsible for this?" Swami Avimukteshwaranand said.

The Shankaracharya further claimed that demands for an investigation into this issue had been raised with the Commissioner, but he didn't investigate the case properly. "Earlier, it was said that 320 kg of gold had been missing, then it decreased to 228, then it became 36, 32, and 27 simultaneously. Whether the number is 320, 228, 36, 32, or 27, the problem is, where did it go? How can gold turn into brass? Demands for investigation have been raised with the Commissioner, but he didn't investigate the case properly. What are the reasons behind the missing gold from the temple? This is a huge scam," Swami Avimukteshwaranand said.

