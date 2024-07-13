Congress candidates for the Badrinath and Manglaur assembly bypolls in Uttarakhand were leading in both seats the seats in the initial rounds of counting on Saturday, officials said.

In the third round of counting, Congress’ Qazi Nizamuddin was ahead by 2,093 votes against BSP’s Ubaidur Rahman in Manglaur, the officials said.

BJP’s Kartar Singh Bhadana was in the third spot in Manglaur, a seat won thrice by Nizamuddin in the past. Congress’ Lakhpat Singh Butola was leading by 963 votes against BJP’s Rajendra Bhandari in Badrinath, they said.

Counting of votes for the bypolls, held on Wednesday, began at 8 a.m.

The bypoll to the Manglaur seat was marred by violence that left four people injured, even as a 67.28% polling was recorded in the constituency. The voter turnout in Badrinath was 47.68% and polling there remained peaceful.

The Manglaur bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year. The Badrinath seat fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned and switched to the BJP in March.

