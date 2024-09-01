Another BJP leader in Uttarakhand booked for rape

Uttarakhand police on Sunday (September 1, 2024) filed an FIR for rape and intimidation against a senior BJP leader from Nainital. This was the second time in 48 hours that a BJP leader was booked in the State in a case of molesting a woman.

The victim had alleged that Mukesh Bora, senior BJP leader and administrator of the Uttarakhand Cooperative Dairy Federation, had exploited her physically after promising her a permanent job in a city-based hotel. The woman, whose husband had died in an accident, had approached the BJP leader in 2021; he allegedly raped her for the first time then. She has since been repeatedly raped, threatened and intimidated by him.

Sangeeta, circle officer, Lalkuan, told The Hindu that an FIR was lodged in the matter and an investigation was going on. “She claimed in her complaint that she was also forced to be friends with aides of the accused,” she said, referring to the woman being forced to perform sexual favours for them.

The police officer also said that the BJP leader’s driver was also booked for threatening the victim, who was currently working as a daily wager to provide for her children.

Acting swiftly, the BJP government in the State removed Mr. Bora from his post in the Uttarakhand Cooperative Dairy Federation.

“BJP has a very clear guidelines that anyone who is accused of crime against women will not be a part of the party. Rest, police is investigating the case and truth will come out soon,” said Manvir Chauhan, spokesperson, BJP, Uttarakhand.

This came a day after another BJP leader was booked for raping a 14-year-old girl in Almora; she had been assaulted when she was grazing her goats in the village.

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the ruling party and said that the BJP has given “license” to its leaders to molest women as they all have the government’s backing.

“They coined a slogan Beti Bachao Beti Padao, but the reality is that we all have to save our daughters from BJP itself,” party spokesperson Garima Dasauni said.

