ADVERTISEMENT

At least 23 die as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Updated - November 04, 2024 12:51 pm IST - Dehradun

About 40 passengers were in the bus when it fell into the 200-metre deep gorge

PTI

Rescue and relief work underway after a passenger bus fell into a gorge, in Almora, Uttarakhand, on November 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday (November 4, 2024), killing 23 of the 40 people on board and injuring 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 22 people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital in Ramnagar, Almora's District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal told PTI. The bus was going from Pauri to Ramnagar when the accident took place at Marchula in Almora, added District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey.

About 40 passengers were in the bus when it fell into the 200-metre deep gorge, Mr. Pandey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police, SDRF and NDRF personnel immediately rushed to the spot to launch a search and rescue operation, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

"Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly," he said on X.

"The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers, if required," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US