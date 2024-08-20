ADVERTISEMENT

Agitators, dependents thank Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for passing Bill providing 10% quota in government jobs

Updated - August 20, 2024 11:08 am IST

Published - August 20, 2024 10:40 am IST - Khatima, Uttarakhand

The bill providing 10% reservation in government jobs for statehood agitators in Uttarakhand was approved by Governor L-G Gurmeet Singh

ANI

“The state agitators have contributed a lot to the formation of Uttarakhand state, so to secure their rights, they should get 10% horizontal reservation,” Uttarakhand CM said. File | Photo Credit: ANI / Pushkar singh Dhami - X

The statehood agitators and their dependents met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday (August 19, 2024) and expressed gratitude for the passage of the bill providing 10% reservation in government jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state agitators visited the Chief Minister in Uttarakhand’s Khatima on Monday (August 19, 2024). On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is continuously working to fulfil every resolution taken in the public interest. “In this direction, we have fulfilled our promise made to the State Agitators,” CM Dhami said.

UCC does not target live-in couples: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Earlier, the Chief Minister congratulated the state agitators on the passage of the bill and said, “The state agitators have contributed a lot to the formation of Uttarakhand state, so to secure their rights, they should get 10% horizontal reservation, for this, a bill was brought in the assembly and passed. The government does what it says. I congratulate all the agitators and their dependents on the passage of the bill.”

The Chief Minister said that the state government can never forget the struggle and sacrifice of the state agitators. The bill providing 10% reservation in government jobs for statehood agitators in Uttarakhand was approved by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) on August 18. This has been a long pending demand of the state agitators.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US