Agitators, dependents thank Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for passing Bill providing 10% quota in government jobs

The statehood agitators and their dependents met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday (August 19, 2024) and expressed gratitude for the passage of the bill providing 10% reservation in government jobs.

The state agitators visited the Chief Minister in Uttarakhand’s Khatima on Monday (August 19, 2024). On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is continuously working to fulfil every resolution taken in the public interest. “In this direction, we have fulfilled our promise made to the State Agitators,” CM Dhami said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister congratulated the state agitators on the passage of the bill and said, “The state agitators have contributed a lot to the formation of Uttarakhand state, so to secure their rights, they should get 10% horizontal reservation, for this, a bill was brought in the assembly and passed. The government does what it says. I congratulate all the agitators and their dependents on the passage of the bill.”

The Chief Minister said that the state government can never forget the struggle and sacrifice of the state agitators. The bill providing 10% reservation in government jobs for statehood agitators in Uttarakhand was approved by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) on August 18. This has been a long pending demand of the state agitators.