GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agitators, dependents thank Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for passing Bill providing 10% quota in government jobs

The bill providing 10% reservation in government jobs for statehood agitators in Uttarakhand was approved by Governor L-G Gurmeet Singh

Updated - August 20, 2024 10:54 am IST

Published - August 20, 2024 10:40 am IST - Khatima, Uttarakhand

ANI
“The state agitators have contributed a lot to the formation of Uttarakhand state, so to secure their rights, they should get 10% horizontal reservation,” Uttarakhand CM said. File

“The state agitators have contributed a lot to the formation of Uttarakhand state, so to secure their rights, they should get 10% horizontal reservation,” Uttarakhand CM said. File | Photo Credit: ANI / Pushkar singh Dhami - X

The statehood agitators and their dependents met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday (August 19, 2024) and expressed gratitude for the passage of the bill providing 10% reservation in government jobs.

The state agitators visited the Chief Minister in Uttarakhand’s Khatima on Monday (August 19, 2024). On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is continuously working to fulfil every resolution taken in the public interest. “In this direction, we have fulfilled our promise made to the State Agitators,” CM Dhami said.

UCC does not target live-in couples: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Earlier, the Chief Minister congratulated the state agitators on the passage of the bill and said, “The state agitators have contributed a lot to the formation of Uttarakhand state, so to secure their rights, they should get 10% horizontal reservation, for this, a bill was brought in the assembly and passed. The government does what it says. I congratulate all the agitators and their dependents on the passage of the bill.”

The Chief Minister said that the state government can never forget the struggle and sacrifice of the state agitators. The bill providing 10% reservation in government jobs for statehood agitators in Uttarakhand was approved by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) on August 18. This has been a long pending demand of the state agitators.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / employment / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.