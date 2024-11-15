ADVERTISEMENT

6 students killed, 1 injured as car crashes into truck in Dehradun

Published - November 15, 2024 10:02 am IST - Dehradun

The car rammed into the truck from behind and the six died on the spot

PTI

Mangled remains of the car after it got hit by a container, in Dehradun on Tuesday. At least six people were killed and one other was injured in the accident. | Photo Credit: ANI

Six students were killed and another was seriously injured when their car collided with a truck here in the early hours of Tuesday (November 12, 2024), police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collision, which reduced the car to a mangled wreck, occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the ONGC Chowk. The car rammed into the truck from behind and the six died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was on a visit to Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag, expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The news of the death of six youths in a road accident in Dehradun is extremely heart-rending. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his sacred feet and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense pain," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The deceased students were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19). All of them were from Uttarakhand's Dehradun except Kukreja who hails from Himachal Pradesh.

The seventh occupant— Siddhesh Agrawal (25)— has been admitted to the Synergy Hospital in the city and is in a critical condition, he said.

It was not immediately clear which institution the students belonged to and where were the coming from late at night.

Mr. Semwal said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and they are examining CCTV footage from the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US