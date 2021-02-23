Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Death certificates may be issued for missing persons

NEW DELHI

23 February 2021 13:17 IST

“However, searches will continue,” said a senior Uttarakhand police officer

The local administration is considering the possibility of issuing death certificates to the families of those missing after the flash floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on February 7. The death toll has now gone up to 70, while 135 persons still remain untraced.

“We are exploring the possibility of issuing death certificates to the families of missing persons to facilitate the processing of various claims. It may take about a month. However, searches will continue,” said a senior Uttarakhand police officer.

The identities of 39 bodies have been established so far. In all, 29 body parts have so far been found at different places.

The Joshimath police have registered 205 missing persons reports. The police have sent the DNA samples of 110 family members of the missing persons and 86 bodies/body parts to the forensic science laboratory in Dehradun for matching.