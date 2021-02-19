Uttarakhand disaster toll rises to 62

Identities of 34 bodies have been established

The death toll in the Chamoli disaster in Uttarakhand rose to 62 on Friday. The identities of 34 bodies have been established.

The DNA samples of 96 family members of missing persons and 73 bodies/body parts have been sent to a forensic science laboratory in Dehradun for matching.

The Joshimath police have registered 204 ‘missing persons’ reports.

Search teams have been removing sludge and debris from the Tapovan hydel project tunnel.