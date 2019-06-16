Uttarakhand CM Rawat seeks ₹5,000 crore for 2021 Maha Kumbh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday demanded a one-time grant of ₹5,000 crore from the Centre for the 2021 Maha Kumbh in Haridwar.
Mr. Rawat, who met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, said a congregation of over 15 crore devotees is likely to converge in Haridwar for the event and the grant is required for the creation of infrastructural and other facilities, a release here said.
In view of the State’s limited resources, the grant should soon be sanctioned so that the work of temporary and permanent nature could be completed for the great congregation by the stipulated timeframe of 2020, the chief minister was quoted as saying.
Ms. Sitharaman assured the Chief Minister of all possible help for successfully organising the big event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor