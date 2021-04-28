Uttarakhand avalanche: One more body recovered, death toll rises to 16

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand)

The death toll in a recent avalanche in Sumna, near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, rose to 16 on April 28 with the recovery of one more body.

The unidentified body was recovered from the avalanche site, District Disaster Management Officer N.K. Joshi said.

Fifteen bodies were recovered from the site till April 25. All the victims were Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers from Jharkhand, who went missing after the avalanche struck on April 23.

