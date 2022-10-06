Uttarakhand avalanche | Five more bodies recovered from site: Nehru Institute of Mountaineering

PTI Dehradun
October 06, 2022 16:09 IST

A chopper prepares to take off on a rescue mission at the ITBP helipad in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on October 5, 2022. Photo: ITBP via AP

Five more bodies were recovered on October 6, two days after a team of climbers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) were trapped by an avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, the institute said.

Twenty-two mountaineers are still believed to be missing. The avalanche hit Draupadi Ka Danda II peak at a height of 17,000 feet on October 4 when the team was returning after summiting. According to the NIM, the recovery of five more bodies takes the number of bodies retrieved so far to nine after four were recovered on the day of the avalanche. Of the nine bodies, seven are of trainees and two of instructors.

Uttarakhand avalanche | Record-setter mountaineer Savita Kanswal among those killed

Uttarakhand police had said on its Facebook page on October 5 that 10 bodies had been retrieved.

Earlier in the day, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun said, without accounting for the five bodies recovered, that of NIM’s 61-member advance training course team, including trainees and instructors, four bodies had been recovered, 30 were safe and 27 still missing.

Earlier in the day, a 14-member team from High Altitude Warfare School based in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir joined the rescue operation for the missing mountaineers.

The team, which specialises in high-altitude rescue operations, will help in the joint efforts by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and mountaineers from NIM in their efforts to find the missing climbers, the SEOC said.

