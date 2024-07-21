ADVERTISEMENT

Landslide kills three along Kedarnath yatra route

Updated - July 21, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 12:17 pm IST - Rudraprayag

Relief and rescue teams have reached the spot and operations are under way

PTI

Debris lies on a road following a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route in Rudraprayag district on July 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three people died and others got injured following a landslide on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Sunday, officials said.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened at around 7:30 a.m. near Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route when debris and heavy stones started falling down from the hill.

The relief and rescue team reached the spot as soon as they got information about the incident, he said.

So far, three bodies have been recovered from the debris. One person was taken out in injured condition, Mr. Rajwar said.

