Landslide kills three along Kedarnath yatra route

Three people died and others got injured following a landslide on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Sunday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened at around 7:30 a.m. near Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route when debris and heavy stones started falling down from the hill.

The relief and rescue team reached the spot as soon as they got information about the incident, he said.

So far, three bodies have been recovered from the debris. One person was taken out in injured condition, Mr. Rajwar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.