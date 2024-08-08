Yogi Adityanath tells workers to focus on booth management for bypolls

With an eye on the imminent by-elections for 10 seats, including Milkipur in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started brainstorming with BJP leaders. Mr. Adityanath held a long meeting on Wednesday (August 7) with party workers and local leaders in Ambedkar Nagar. He directed them to focus on booth management.

The Katehri assembly segment in Ambedkar Nagar was vacated by MLA Lalji Verma, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ambedkar Nagar in the 2024 polls. “It is necessary to establish dialogue with the masses, the by-elections will be a contest between the development agenda of the BJP and the divisive propaganda of the opposition,” the U.P. CM said, asking party workers to strengthen booth level management.

A day earlier, while visiting Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath held a meeting with local party leaders to review preparations in Milkipur assembly seat. Milkipur fell vacant after the election of sitting SP MLA Awadhesh Prasad from the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.

The 10 Vidhan Sabha segments headed to by polls are Milkipur in Ayodhya, Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar, Kundarki in Moradabad, Ghaziabad in Ghaziabad, Majhwan in Mirzapur, Sisamau in Kanpur, Karhal in Mainpuri district, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagrah and Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar district. Dates for polls are expected to be declared soon.

On August 5, the top brass of the U.P. BJP, including the CM, both Deputy CMs, and state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, held a meeting in Lucknow to discuss the bypolls. “As the by-elections are expected to be held soon, the party leadership discussed ways to strengthen the party at the grassroot level, so the propaganda of opposition parties fails. Various leaders and ministers have been entrusted with responsibilities of assembly segments,” said Rakesh Tripathi, U.P. BJP spokesperson.

The by-elections are crucial for the ruling party after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, in which it won 33 seats, 29 short of the number it won in 2019. The results led to rumblings within the BJP-led NDA, with leaders and allies questioning the functioning of the government and bureaucracy.