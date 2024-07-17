Yogi Adityanath meets U.P. Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 17 met Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

Mr. Adityanath reached Raj Bhavan in the evening for a courtesy meet, officials said.

Sources said the Chief Minister discussed with the Governor the State Assembly monsoon session, which is likely to start from July 29.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said and is believed to have briefed him on a host of issues related to the party’s organisational matters in the politically crucial State.

Mr. Chaudhary and the State’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met BJP national president J.P. Nadda separately on July 16 amid signs of dissonant voices emerging from within the party in the State where it suffered shock losses in the Lok Sabha polls at the hands of the SP-Congress alliance.

Mr. Maurya’s differences with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are widely acknowledged even within the party, and his comment at a State party meeting that “organisation is always bigger than government and no one can be bigger than the organisation” was seen by many political watchers as a message to the monk-politician.

He had made the remarks in presence of Mr. Adityanath and Mr. Nadda, while the Chief Minister blamed “over-confidence” for the electoral reverses in the State and suggested that the party could not effectively counter the opposition INDIA bloc’s campaign.

With the party’s top brass speaking to Mr. Maurya and Mr. Chaudhary, considered a sober and objective voice, they seem to be taking steps to put their house in order against a resurgent opposition in the State, which has been critical to the BJP’s rise as the dominant national force since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.