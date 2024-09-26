Yogi a game changer for Uttar Pradesh, says Vice President Dhankhar

Heaping praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) said that the Chief Minister has painstakingly brought about a “360-degree improvement” in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Dhankhar, while inaugurating the second edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, also said the the tasks before Mr. Adityanath were not easy. “Not easy. He brought it about in law and order, in development, in cultural revolution, in giving skill to the people, and in bringing happiness to the people,” the Vice President said here in Noida during the trade show.

Mr. Dhankhar said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and passion of Mr. Adityanath are in synergy, preparing the transformation towards a developed India by 2047. He added that a decade of “Make in India” initiative has yielded significant results. “Following successes in agriculture and services, India is now poised for manufacturing growth. State governments, U.P. being in the lead, are competing to attract investments by improving business conditions,” he said.

The Vice President maintained that nothing is more important for investment than law and order. “Law and order defines democracy and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath defines law and order. It is in this soothing ecosystem that U.P. has emerged as an MSME hub by leveraging the sector’s strengths to create a robust supply chain,” he said.

Hailing the focus on infrastructure in the State, he said technology has enabled greater participation from skilled youth in Tier-2 towns and rural areas. It’s easier to say that yes, six new expressways are being added. It takes time, planning, execution, and funds. This is happening. All this has a Yogi multiplier, Yogi effect, Yogi impact,” he said.

He said the largest State of the Union is blossoming and flourishing under Mr. Adityanath’s dynamic governance. “Yogiji has turned out to be a game changer for this State, and that will help the nation. I am particularly amazed at his 24x7 watchdog governance,” he said. “Look at a decade ago; the scenario was alarmingly worrisome. The economy was staggering, and the mood of the nation was shaky. From every aspect, governance was challenging for the citizens but what a 360-degree change, soothingly,” he said.

