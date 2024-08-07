Woman attempts self immolation at CM Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow

A woman from Unnao on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, attempted self-immolation near the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath allegedly over a family dispute. The woman, Anjali Jatav, 30, poured oil and set herself on fire near the 19 BD intersection on Vikramaditya Marg near the Gautampalli police station, after reportedly coming out from the Janata Darbar of the CM house. The woman was mentally upset due to a family dispute and took the extreme step since the could not be resolved as per her expectations.

Janata Darban is an initiative under which the CM listens to grievances of common public and tries to address it.

Lucknow police come into action as soon as they received the information of self-immolation. The police personnel picked up a blanket and covered the woman to put out the flames. However, by the time the administration jumped into save her, the woman was badly burned and immediately had to been rushed to the Civil Hospital Lucknow, where her condition is critical. “Initial investigation revealed that the lady committed self-immolationdue to a family dispute. She has been rushed to the civil hospital for treatment, necessary action is being taken according to law,” said Raveena Tyagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Lucknow.

The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) targeted the U.P. government and CM Yogi Adityanath over the incident accusing the ruling dispensation of failing to provide justice to the victim.

“...This government has failed in providing justice to the common people; the people of Uttar Pradesh are distressed due to corruption and arbitrary behaviour of the officials. Government cannot be run with superficial publicity, women should get compensation and justice,” wrote the SP on X, along with a video of the incident.

Later a SP delegation mostly of women representative visited the victim at the civil hospital promising all necessary help, adding atrocities against women are constantly increasing in the state, with the government remaining insensitive and cruel.