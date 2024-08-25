ADVERTISEMENT

Woman alleges rape, forced religious conversion in Amethi

Published - August 25, 2024 12:42 pm IST - Amethi

Police have arrested three people in the matter whose identities have not been disclosed

PTI

Image used for representation purpose only

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped and forced to convert to Islam here, police said on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

The incident took place in the Ramganj police station area on July 5 and the woman lodged a complaint on Saturday (August 24).

She alleged that she was lured by one of the accused and duped into signing some papers to convert to Islam, Station House Officer (SHO) Yajendra Patel said.

"The woman said that when she refused to convert to Islam, the accused raped her multiple times," he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against five people under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act on Saturday, the SHO said.

