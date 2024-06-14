Will review U.P. Lok Sabha outcome, State BJP leadership says

After a subpar performance in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the State unit of the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to review the outcome minutely and ascertain the reasons for the loss in vote share and seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been preparing for the Lok Sabha election for the past year. It will take time for us to review the performance and reasons for below expected results on seats, we will scrutinise polling booth-wise per seat along with vote share. It will take time, we will also review performance on seats where we emerged victorious,” U.P. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

When asked about the establishment of special teams which will visit different constituencies to assess the reasons for the losses in the State, Mr. Tripathi said that he was not aware of any such development. “I heard about this in the media but I have no information about it being constituted as such,” he added.

The outcome of the Lok Sabha election in the State was a major dent to the incumbent BJP, which was banking on U.P. to cross the majority 272 mark in the Parliament. The BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), managed to win only 36 seats, with the BJP winning 33, while its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won two seats while Apna Dal (Sonelal) secured one.

The BJP was 29 short of its previous number of 62 Lok Sabha seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and 38 less than its tally of 71 seats won in the 2014 Parliamentary election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.