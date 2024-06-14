GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will review U.P. Lok Sabha outcome, State BJP leadership says

The U.P. unit of the BJP readies itself for an assessment amid rumours of the establishment of special teams to evaluate the Lok Sabha election results

Published - June 14, 2024 12:45 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

After a subpar performance in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the State unit of the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to review the outcome minutely and ascertain the reasons for the loss in vote share and seats.

“We have been preparing for the Lok Sabha election for the past year. It will take time for us to review the performance and reasons for below expected results on seats, we will scrutinise polling booth-wise per seat along with vote share. It will take time, we will also review performance on seats where we emerged victorious,” U.P. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

When asked about the establishment of special teams which will visit different constituencies to assess the reasons for the losses in the State, Mr. Tripathi said that he was not aware of any such development. “I heard about this in the media but I have no information about it being constituted as such,” he added. 

The outcome of the Lok Sabha election in the State was a major dent to the incumbent BJP, which was banking on U.P. to cross the majority 272 mark in the Parliament. The BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), managed to win only 36 seats, with the BJP winning 33, while its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won two seats while Apna Dal (Sonelal) secured one. 

The BJP was 29 short of its previous number of 62 Lok Sabha seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and 38 less than its tally of 71 seats won in the 2014 Parliamentary election.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.