GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will build former Railway Minister Lalit Narayan’s statue at Gorakhpur: Ravi Kishan

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla has written to the Railways for the installation of the statue at the hospital named after Lalit Narayan Mishra who was Railway Minister from 1973 to 1975

Published - September 01, 2024 10:21 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur Ravi Kisan Shukla 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur Ravi Kisan Shukla  | Photo Credit: Special arrangements

Following persistent demand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur Ravi Kisan Shukla said a statue of former Union Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra will be built at the Railway Hospital named after him in Gorakhpur.

Mr. Shukla has written to the Railways for installing the statue in view of the late leader’s contribution in improving the railway infrastructure in Eastern Uttar Pradesh during his tenure. Mr. Shukla was the Railway Minister from 1973 to 1975.

“I am committed to installing the statue of Lalit babu at the Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur. I have written to the Railways and am ready to bear expenses in my personal capacity,” the Gorakhpur MP told to The Hindu. Describing Mishra as a visionary leader, Mr. Shukla said “such great leaders must be respected”. 

Mishra was considered instrumental in developing the Railway infrastructure during his time with initiatives such as the broad gauge line in Meerut and approving funds to renovate the Varanasi station. 

His supporters and family welcomed Mr. Shukla’s proposal. “We are grateful to Ravi Kishan for agreeing to install my father’s statue at the hospital. As Railway Minister, my father had taken great initiatives for Uttar Pradesh,” said Vikas Mishra. 

Vaibhav Mishra, the late Minister’s grandson, said such initiatives will revive the memory of the leader. “It was indeed our honor that Ravi Kishan announced it. It shows that he is still in people’s heart as much as he was 50 years ago,” he said. 

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.