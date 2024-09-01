Will build former Railway Minister Lalit Narayan’s statue at Gorakhpur: Ravi Kishan

Following persistent demand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur Ravi Kisan Shukla said a statue of former Union Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra will be built at the Railway Hospital named after him in Gorakhpur.

Mr. Shukla has written to the Railways for installing the statue in view of the late leader’s contribution in improving the railway infrastructure in Eastern Uttar Pradesh during his tenure. Mr. Shukla was the Railway Minister from 1973 to 1975.

“I am committed to installing the statue of Lalit babu at the Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur. I have written to the Railways and am ready to bear expenses in my personal capacity,” the Gorakhpur MP told to The Hindu. Describing Mishra as a visionary leader, Mr. Shukla said “such great leaders must be respected”.

Mishra was considered instrumental in developing the Railway infrastructure during his time with initiatives such as the broad gauge line in Meerut and approving funds to renovate the Varanasi station.

His supporters and family welcomed Mr. Shukla’s proposal. “We are grateful to Ravi Kishan for agreeing to install my father’s statue at the hospital. As Railway Minister, my father had taken great initiatives for Uttar Pradesh,” said Vikas Mishra.

Vaibhav Mishra, the late Minister’s grandson, said such initiatives will revive the memory of the leader. “It was indeed our honor that Ravi Kishan announced it. It shows that he is still in people’s heart as much as he was 50 years ago,” he said.