Who is ‘Bhole Baba’ who is linked to Hathras stampede tragedy?

A stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras killed 116 people on July 2 as devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the worst such tragedy in recent years. The stampede took place as people headed home after a ‘satsang’ in the district’s Phulrai village, conducted by a preacher known as ‘Bhole Baba’.

The spiritual preacher Suraj Pal, popularly addressed as ‘Narayan Sakar Hari’ or ‘Bhole Baba’, hails from Bahadur Nagar village in the Patiyali tehsil of Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh.

His followers come from many places in the western and central parts of the State and neighbouring States, and prominent political leaders have also been seen in his programmes. Local sources said Mr. Pal had been a constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police until the 1990s in the local intelligence unit when he turned to spirituality, adopted a new name, and started giving public sermons about leading a pious life. He described himself as a disciple of Narayan Sakar Hari and asked his followers to find the Almighty within.

Mr. Pal’s Narayan Sakar Hari ashram in the village is spread over 30 acres. He moves with a cavalcade of cars and has his personal security. He maintains a distance from the media but has a considerable following in rural villages. People in the area said there are no idols in the ashram.

In his early 60s, he usually dresses in a white coat and trousers, and wears colourful sunglasses. His followers, most of whom are women, are usually dressed in pink and worship him as “Bhole Baba”. His wife, who is often present during congregations, is addressed as “Matashri”.

In 2014, he shifted base from Bahadur Nagar to Bichhwa in Mainpuri, leaving the ashram to be managed by a local administrator. However, he continued to hold congregations in the region which were scheduled on Tuesdays. Sources said despite Mr. Pal shifting base, the ashram had a footfall of up to 12,000 every day.

Local media sources said mismanagement was common in the congregations. “It was written about but the administration showed a soft corner towards the ashram. Even during the COVID lockdown, his followers were allowed to worship at the ashram,” said a local journalist.

In Patiyali, which has voted for the Samajwadi Party candidate in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, meanings are already being drawn about the political affiliation of Mr. Pal. While Bharatiya Janata Party supporters used social media to point out that SP president Akhilesh Yadav had shared the stage with Mr. Pal in 2023, SP sources accused BJP affiliates of using Mr. Pal to mislead Dalits by keeping them away from the Ambedkarite movement.

