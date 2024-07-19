When a home is ‘enemy property’

Faisal Azim Abbasi, 48, is worried for himself and his joint family of eight. He has been getting notices to sign an 11-month license agreement with the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), a department under the Ministry of Home Affairs, formed after the Indo-Pak war of 1965 and the two Indo-China wars in 1962 and 1967.

Abbasi has known no other home other than the single-storey, 800-square-foot space in Lucknow’s Maulviganj. The house, popularly known as Zareef Manzil or Lal Kothi, has been inhabited by his family for four generations.

“My grandfather took the property on rent from the Raja of Mahmudabad in the late 1930s,” says Abbasi. They paid ₹16 and 8 annas (50 paise). In 1957, the erstwhile raja moved to Pakistan and took citizenship there.

Abbasi is among hundreds of residents across India who occupy ‘Enemy Properties’, declared thus after the Enemy Property Act, 1968, came into being. The Act enabled the state to regulate and appropriate real estate belonging to those who had left India and got citizenship of countries it has gone to war with: Pakistan and China.

Now, the Union government has begun to e-auction many of the 12,611 properties across the country, out of which 126 belong to Chinese citizens. Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number, at 6,041, followed by West Bengal at 4,354. Lucknow itself has 361 such properties, with 105 occupied, the highest in U.P. and all in disrepair. Shamli district has 482, Sitapur 378, Muzaffarnagar has 274, and Budaun 250, besides the others.

These ‘enemy properties’ could be “any property that belongs to, is held or managed on behalf of an enemy, an enemy subject, or an enemy firm”. The word “enemy” signifies any country that has committed an act of aggression or declared war against the Union of India, and “property” is immovable assets and all negotiable instruments such as shares, debentures, and other commerce.

Family dynamics

Abbasi’s grandfather, Matloob Alam, signed the original lease and the family was told on September 24, 1966, via a letter from the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDO), Lucknow, S.S. Nigam that the building they lived in had become ‘enemy property’, and was owned by the state. “I, SDO Lucknow hereby direct Shri Matloob Alam, the occupant of the property, to pay monthly rent, dues etc. to Tehsildar Lucknow with immediate effect,” the letter had said.

Thereafter, the rent was paid to the CEPI. The amount was increased to ₹22.28 in 1972 and further increased to ₹312 in April 2013.

However, Abbasi claims that the rent has not been collected by the CEPI since December 2016. “Where will we go from here? If they sell it to us at a reasonable rate, we will take it,” he says. He considers ₹50 lakh a reasonable sum to buy the property. Alternatively, he is ready to pay five times what he is paying on rent if the lease is renewed.

Over the years, the Enemy Property Act has seen several amendments, with the most significant and recent being The Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2017. It expanded the meaning of the term “enemy subject”, and “enemy firm” to include the legal heir and successor of an ‘enemy’, whether a citizen of India or a citizen of a country which is not an enemy; and the succeeding firm of an ‘enemy firm’, irrespective of the nationality of its members. The Act also made it clear that once a property is declared ‘enemy property’, it remains so. The amendment nullified a Supreme Court judgment which ruled in favour of Mohammed Amir Mohammad Khan, son of the erstwhile Raja of Mahmudabad.

Though the erstwhile Raja of Mahmudabad took Pakistani citizenship, Amir stayed behind as an Indian citizen, and asserted claims over various properties that were originally in his family’s name. After a prolonged legal struggle of over three decades, the Supreme Court ruled in his favour in 2005, declaring him the rightful owner, even though they have been declared ‘enemy properties’. Amir was a two-time MLA in the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly in the 1980s from the Congress party and died in October 2023 at the age of 80.

The most well-known among these properties is the three-storeyed Butler Palace, built on the banks of the Gomti river in the 1910s. The palace was originally constructed in a mix of Indo-Mughal and Rajasthani styles as the official residence of the commissioner of Avadh, Harcourt Butler, in Lucknow. It has remained empty since the 1960s, and has been branded ‘haunted’, by the Lucknavis — either by ghosts of the past or addicts of the present.

It is now missing its best brass bit and anything of value. Sometime in September-October 2023, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) began refurbishing it as a tourist attraction after receiving a no-objection certificate from the CEPI.

Another prime property is Halwasiya market in Lucknow’s Hazratganj, the older part of the city, where real estate prices start at approximately ₹15,000 per square foot, if the buyer is lucky enough to get a place.

Sued from many sides

Like Abbasi, many shopkeepers received notices for a fresh lease and licence agreement for the ‘enemy property’ they were occupying, but no one has signed one with CEPI until now. The occupants proposed a long-term lease for at least a decade, which was not accepted by CEPI.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, the next in line from the family, is still fighting for various properties in the Supreme Court. He declined to comment on the matter since it is sub judice. Niraj Gupta, who has been his lawyer since 2003, says, “The Supreme Court has maintained the status quo related to our petition challenging the Act and its amendment provisions. The government cannot sell, auction, or create third-party rights on our properties.” Ali is an associate professor in a private university and a member of the Samajwadi Party.

Mohammad Haider Rizvi, a Lucknow-based lawyer who is fighting the legal battle of tenants occupying enemy properties, says many of his clients have been living as tenants for 70-80 years. They are all nervous after receiving renewed agreements.

“Now, the proposed arrangement is only for 11 months, and it adds that on the expiry of this period or an earlier termination, the licensee shall hand over the property to the licensor, which is CEPI. It is frightening,” he says.

In 2020, the Union government set up a Group of Ministers led by Home Minister Amit Shah to monitor the disposal of ‘enemy properties’.

The value of the earlier 9,000 surveyed ‘enemy properties’ across the country was estimated to be ₹1 lakh crore. Later, over 3,000 such properties were identified, taking the numbers above 12,000.

The guidelines for the disposal of enemy properties stipulate that if the property is valued below ₹1 crore, the custodian must offer the occupant the choice of purchase. If they refuse, the property will be e-auctioned.

Those valued at over ₹1 crore but less than ₹100 crore will be disposed of by the CEPI through e-auction or through a rate determined by the Enemy Property Disposal Committee, unless the Central government chooses to retain it.

All auctions take place through the Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited, a Central public sector undertaking. In 2023, the Central government earned over ₹3,400 crore from the disposal of movable ‘enemy properties’, like shares and gold.

In U.P., 79 enemy properties identified as agricultural land, each valuing less than ₹1 crore were auctioned across Muzaffarnagar, Sultanpur, and Amroha districts till March 2024.

“A person interested in buying these properties can visit the site and talk to the local tehsildar to check documents before going ahead with the e-auction,” says Kamlesh Verma, a Home Ministry official who is the supervisor for such properties in Sonbhadra district.

Before the process of the disposing of such properties began, the U.P. government, on the directions of the Home Ministry, conducted surveys of the properties to free them of legal hindrances and set their value, so they could be auctioned off. Roughly half of such properties are without any legal hindrance.

“Our role was to help in surveying the properties and send notices to encroachers. The rest is done by the CEPI,” says Saurav Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Malihabad, Lucknow.

