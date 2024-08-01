GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waterlogging in U.P. Assembly complex forces CM to be escorted out through alternate route

In a viral video, dozens of workers can be seen collecting water inside the building in buckets and throwing it outside

Published - August 01, 2024 02:33 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
Water enters UP Assembly following the incessant rainfall, in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Water enters UP Assembly following the incessant rainfall, in Lucknow on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Heavy rains in Lucknow on Wednesday led to severe waterlogging with water even entering the Legislative Assembly complex from where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to be escorted through a different route.

A video of Mr. Adityanath being evacuated from a different gate also went viral on social media showing the adverse condition of waterlogging inside the Assembly complex. Dozens of workers can also be seen collecting water inside the building in buckets and throwing it outside.

Heavy rainfall lasting three hours led to waterlogging in many parts of Lucknow causing inconvenience to the residents with people criticising the infrastructure and municipal corporation for failure in the State capital.

The Opposition also lashed out at the U.P. government with Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav demanding for more budgetary allocation for the State Assembly, adding that if such heavy rains can affect the government buildings this much, then other areas might also be vulnerable to similar incidents.

“Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha needs the budget the most. If this is the condition after a torrential rain, then the rest of the state is at the mercy of God,” Mr. Yadav posted on X along with the video.

