Watch | Why is Firozabad’s glass bangles industry struggling?

| Video Credit: Richard Kujur

A glimpse of the glass-making industry in the Uttar Pradesh town

April 30, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The city of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, is known as the city of bangles. For the last two centuries, artisans in the city have been crafting colourful glass bangles.

Inspired by early Bollywood films and TV serials, bangles were once a fashion statement in the country. But this once-thriving trade is now facing challenges.

A dip in demand, demonetisation, fuel price hikes, and the disruptive impact of the pandemic have cast a shadow over Firozabad’s glassware hub.

We travelled to Firozabad to get a glimpse of the glass-making industry.

Read the full story: From bangles to bottles: the changing face of Firozabad’s glass industry

Reporting: Soma Basu

Video and production: Richard Kujur

Voiceover: Jude Francis Weston

